FMGE December 2025: Last Date To Submit Deficient Documents Extended; Details Here

FMGE December 2025 | exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php

FMGE December Deficient Documents 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has extended the deadline for submitting deficient documents for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 session. Applicants can upload remaining or deficient documents until January 7, 2026 (11:55 PM) via the official website of FMGE at exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php. Previously, the deadline for submitting these documents was January 2, 2026.

FMGE December 2025: Important dates

For FMGE December 2025, the last date to submit deficient documents is January 7, 2026, up to 11:55 PM. Details of the allotted test city will be shared on January 2, 2026, while the admit cards will be released on January 14, 2026. The FMGE December 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2026.

FMGE December 2025: Why are these documents important again?

According to NBEMS, one or more deficiencies were discovered in multiple instances during the examination of FMGE December 2025 applications. Each applicant received an email outlining the specifics of these shortcomings. According to the guidelines outlined in the FMGE December 2025 information bulletin, these documents are necessary to determine an applicant's qualification.

Note: Only qualified applicants will be permitted to take the FMGE December 2025 exam, according to NBEMS. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India, approved this decision based on the National Medical Commission's recommendations.

FMGE December 2025: How to submit the documents?

To submit the deficient documents, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of FMGE at exam.natboard.edu.in/fmge.php

Step 2: After this, log in using the registered credentials.

Step 3: Next, check the deficiency details mentioned in the email sent by NBEMS

Step 4: Now, upload the necessary documents and then submit.

FMGE December 2025: Common deficiencies

The NBEMS has identified several common deficiencies in candidate applications. These include non-submission of the Primary Medical Qualification Degree Certificate or Provisional Pass Certificate, duly apostilled or attested by the Indian Embassy in the country of study, absence of the Eligibility Certificate issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) or erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) where applicable, and failure to submit the admission letter or proof of qualifying NEET-UG, if required. Other deficiencies include missing proof of citizenship, discrepancies in name or date of birth across documents, and insufficient supporting documents in cases involving transfer between medical institutions.