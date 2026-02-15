Protester Goes Viral For Mistaking UGC As University Gents Commission | Watch

Delhi: A viral video from the YouTube channel Patrkaar Adda shows on-the-ground footage from a Jantar Mantar protest organized by the Azad Samaj Party and the Bheem Army. Protesters demanding the enforcement of the UGC Regulations 2026.

“University GENTS Commission” UGC ka full form sun lo guys! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/MLU1BpAndw — BALA (@erbmjha) February 15, 2026

While reporting, the journalist questioned a young protester about the full form of UGC. The protester answered with, "University Gents Commission," rather than the "University Grants Commission." The incident instantly got people's attention online and now has been viral on X and other social media platforms.

The video is receiving a lot of shares from different users on the internet. Most were amused at the scene, with the demonstration participant's error being the main topic of the discussion. A few viewers welcomed the cheerful moment, whereas others simply shared the viral clip from the protest.