XAT 2026 Exam Cities Announced At xatonline.in; Check State-Wise Centers Here

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 will be administered on January 4 by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur. This year, the examination will be administered in over 100 test cities around the nation.
XAT 2026 Exam Centers: Details
Candidates must select two cities based on their current or permanent address during the application process. The preferences indicated in the online application form will be taken into consideration by the exam authorities when determining the examination city. However, a different city might be chosen due to logistical or administrative limitations. The list of XAT exam locations per state for 2026 is provided here.
XAT 2026 Exam Centers: List of the exam centers
Andhra Pradesh
Anantapur
Kurnool
Rajahmundry
Tirupathi
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Arunachal Pradesh
Naharlagun
Assam
Dibrugarh
Guwahati
Jorhat
Tejpur
Bihar
Arrah
Bhagalpur
Darbhanga
Muzaffarpur
Patna
Chhattisgarh
Bhilai Nagar
Bilaspur
Raipur
Delhi/NCR (Haryana, UP)
Delhi
Noida
Ghaziabad
Faridabad
Gurgaon
Goa
Goa
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Gandhinagar
Mehsana
Rajkot
Surat
Vadodara
Haryana
Ambala
Hisar
Kurukshetra
Himachal Pradesh
Baddi
Shimla
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
Jharkhand
Dhanbad
Hazaribagh
Jamshedpur
Ranchi
Karnataka
Bengaluru
Chikkaballapur
Davanagere
Hubballi (Hubli)
Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)
Mangalore
Mysuru (Mysore)
Udupi
Kerala
Ernakulam
Kannur
Kottayam
Thiruvananthapuram
Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
Gwalior
Indore
Jabalpur
Ujjain
Maharashtra
Amravati
Aurangabad City
Kolhapur
Mumbai
Nagpur
Nanded
Nashik
Pune
Meghalaya
Shillong
Odisha
Balasore
Berhampur
Bhubaneswar
Cuttack
Dhenkanal
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Punjab
Amritsar
Bhatinda
Chandigarh/Mohali
Jalandhar
Patiala
Rajasthan
Ajmer
Bikaner
Jaipur
Jodhpur
Kota
Sikar
Udaipur
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Coimbatore
Madurai
Salem
Tiruchirappalli
Tiruvallur
Vellora
Telangana
Hyderabad
Karimnagar
Warangal
Uttar Pradesh
Agra
Aligarh
Allahabad (Prayagraj)
Bareilly
Gorakhpur
Kanpur
Lucknow
Moradabad
Muzaffarnagar
Varanasi
Uttarakhand
Dehradun
Haldwani
Roorkee
West Bengal
Durgapur/Asansol
Hooghly
Kalyani
Kolkata
Siliguri
