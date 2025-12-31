XAT 2026 Exam Cities Announced At xatonline.in; Check State-Wise Centers Here

XAT 2026 Exam Centers: The JEE Advanced 2026 tentative exam city list has been made public by IIT Roorkee. The exam will be held in 321 Indian cities and two foreign countries, according to the exam city list on the JEE Adv official website.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 will be administered on January 4 by the Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur. This year, the examination will be administered in over 100 test cities around the nation.

XAT 2026 Exam Centers: Details

Candidates must select two cities based on their current or permanent address during the application process. The preferences indicated in the online application form will be taken into consideration by the exam authorities when determining the examination city. However, a different city might be chosen due to logistical or administrative limitations. The list of XAT exam locations per state for 2026 is provided here.

XAT 2026 Exam Centers: List of the exam centers

Andhra Pradesh

Anantapur

Kurnool

Rajahmundry

Tirupathi

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Naharlagun

Assam

Dibrugarh

Guwahati

Jorhat

Tejpur

Bihar

Arrah

Bhagalpur

Darbhanga

Muzaffarpur

Patna

Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Nagar

Bilaspur

Raipur

Delhi/NCR (Haryana, UP)

Delhi

Noida

Ghaziabad

Faridabad

Gurgaon

Goa

Goa

Gujarat

Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar

Mehsana

Rajkot

Surat

Vadodara

Haryana

Ambala

Hisar

Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh

Baddi

Shimla

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu

Jharkhand

Dhanbad

Hazaribagh

Jamshedpur

Ranchi

Karnataka

Bengaluru

Chikkaballapur

Davanagere

Hubballi (Hubli)

Kalaburagi (Gulbarga)

Mangalore

Mysuru (Mysore)

Udupi

Kerala

Ernakulam

Kannur

Kottayam

Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal

Gwalior

Indore

Jabalpur

Ujjain

Maharashtra

Amravati

Aurangabad City

Kolhapur

Mumbai

Nagpur

Nanded

Nashik

Pune

Meghalaya

Shillong

Odisha

Balasore

Berhampur

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Dhenkanal

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Punjab

Amritsar

Bhatinda

Chandigarh/Mohali

Jalandhar

Patiala

Rajasthan

Ajmer

Bikaner

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Sikar

Udaipur

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai

Salem

Tiruchirappalli

Tiruvallur

Vellora

Telangana

Hyderabad

Karimnagar

Warangal

Uttar Pradesh

Agra

Aligarh

Allahabad (Prayagraj)

Bareilly

Gorakhpur

Kanpur

Lucknow

Moradabad

Muzaffarnagar

Varanasi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Haldwani

Roorkee

West Bengal

Durgapur/Asansol

Hooghly

Kalyani

Kolkata

Siliguri

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.