 New Slow Motion Video Shows Bullet Ricocheting Off Charlie Kirk’s Bulletproof Vest & Into His Neck At Utah University Event
Charlie Kirk was fatally shot during the first stop of his "American Comeback Tour", attended by more than 3,000 people at the Utah valley University in Utah.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
New Slow Motion Video Shows Bullet Ricocheting Off Charlie Kirk’s Bulletproof Vest & Into His Neck At Utah University Event | X/@WillPower_3_3_3

Utah: Right-wing activist and US President Donald Trump's close ally, Charlie Kirk, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday, September 10, during an outdoor event at the Utah Valley University in Utah.

The incident occurred during the first stop of Kirk's "American Comeback Tour", attended by more than 3,000 people. According to reports, Kirk was engaged in a discussion about mass shootings when a single bullet struck him in the neck, causing him to bleed and killing him instantly.

Moments after his death, several videos of the fatal shooting surfaced on social media. In one such slow-motion video, netizens claimed it appears that the single bullet that was shot, bounced off Kirk’s bulletproof vest. The projectile then ricocheted into the side of his neck, which is believed to have been the cause of his instant death.

Trigger Warning: This video related to the incident contains visuals of a fatal shooting and shows blood. Viewer discretion is advised.

Following his death, Kirk's friends and supporters, including Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, mourned the news of his death, with Butker reportedly leaking the final text message he sent.

University Campus Closed

As a direct result of the shooting, Utah Valley University in Orem confirmed its campus will remain closed for the rest of the weekend. The university also acknowledged the devastating impact the event had on its students, many of whom witnessed the shooting in real time and are struggling to deal with the aftermath now.

