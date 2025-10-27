Indian-Origin Woman Allegedly Raped In Northern England; Police Call It 'Racially Aggravated Attack', Release CCTV Footage Of Accused (Screengrab) | YouTube/ West Midlands Police

London: A 20-year-old Indian-origin woman was allegedly raped in northern England. The West Midlands Police released CCTV footage of the suspect on Sunday evening. After releasing the footage of the 'white' suspect, the police appealed to the public to help trace the accused.

The West Midlands Police said it was called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening following concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street. The police confirmed that they are treating the crime "as a racially aggravated attack"

CCTV Footage Of The Accused:

"This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible," Detective Superintendent (DS) Ronan Tyrer, who is overseeing the investigation for the West Midlands Police, said on Sunday, as quoted by PTI.

"We have teams of officers recovering evidence and building a profile of the attacker so that he can be brought into custody as soon as possible. While we are following multiple lines of enquiry right now, it's vital that we get to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area at the time," he added.

The accused is suspected to be a white man in his 30s with short hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark clothing.

The police is yet to confirm further details. According to local community groups, the rape survivor is a Punjabi woman. The shocking incidnet had taken place weeks after the racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in the nearby Oldbury area.

Read Also UK Police Appeal For Information After Racially Aggravated Attack On British Sikh Woman

However, the police said that currently they are not linking the rape of of the 20-year-old woman to other offences.