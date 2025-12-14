 Meet Ahmed al Ahmed, The Fruit Shop Owner Who Disarmed Bondi Beach Shooter Despite Being Shot
Meet Ahmed al Ahmed, The Fruit Shop Owner Who Disarmed Bondi Beach Shooter Despite Being Shot

Despite having no firearms experience, Ahmed acted spontaneously while simply passing by the scene. Footage shows him receiving treatment from bystanders for leg wounds while remaining conscious and alert. He was scheduled for surgery Sunday evening.

Vinay Mishra Updated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 07:42 PM IST
article-image

Ahmed al Ahmed, a 43-year-old father of two who owns a fruit shop in Sutherland, has been identified as the bystander who tackled and disarmed a gunman during the Bondi Beach terror attack that killed at least 12 people.

The Sydney man was shot twice while confronting the attacker but managed to wrestle the shotgun away during a five-second struggle. Video footage shows Ahmed taking cover behind a car before seizing an opportunity to rush the gunman, grabbing him in a headlock from behind. After securing the weapon, he aimed it at the retreating shooter before placing it against a tree.

Despite having no firearms experience, Ahmed acted spontaneously while simply passing by the scene. Footage shows him receiving treatment from bystanders for leg wounds while remaining conscious and alert. He was scheduled for surgery Sunday evening.

"He's absolutely a hero," his cousin Mustafa told media while awaiting updates on Ahmed's condition from the hospital.

'Kar Lo Thodi Zyada Shooting': Ranveer Singh's OLD Video On Working 10-12 Hours Goes Viral Amid Wife Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row
'Kar Lo Thodi Zyada Shooting': Ranveer Singh's OLD Video On Working 10-12 Hours Goes Viral Amid Wife Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Row
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Absconding Murder Accused After 17 Years In Mulund Narcotics-Linked Killing Case
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Absconding Murder Accused After 17 Years In Mulund Narcotics-Linked Killing Case
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 14, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 14, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Magic Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Mumbai Crowd Boos CM Devendra Fadnavis During Lionel Messi Event At Wankhede Stadium, Says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; Chant Calms Crowd
Mumbai Crowd Boos CM Devendra Fadnavis During Lionel Messi Event At Wankhede Stadium, Says 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'; Chant Calms Crowd

The terrorist incident unfolded during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration around 7pm Sunday. Authorities have identified 24-year-old Naveed Akram as one of two shooters. Police fatally shot one attacker and critically wounded the second, who was taken into custody.

article-image

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon confirmed bomb disposal teams were examining a vehicle on Campbell Parade containing suspected improvised explosive devices. Investigators are exploring whether a third offender was involved, prompting the activation of special emergency powers.

The video also captured the second gunman exchanging fire with police from an elevated bridge position before being killed by officers.

