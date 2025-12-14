Gunman Opens Fire During Jewish Hanukkah Event At Sydney’s Bondi Beach; Several Feared Killed - VIDEO

A gunman opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday morning, triggering panic among beachgoers. Following reports of multiple gunshots, authorities issued an alert urging the public to avoid the area and seek shelter.

New South Wales officials confirmed they were responding to an unfolding situation at the popular beach. Authorities advised anyone in the vicinity to take immediate cover, adding that emergency personnel had been deployed and further updates would be provided.

According to reports, several shots were fired in quick succession, raising fears of a potential mass-casualty incident. Some outlets cited eyewitness accounts of repeated gunfire, although early reports could not confirm whether anyone had been injured.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show people fleeing the beach as the sounds of gunfire and emergency vehicles echoed nearby. News organisations cautioned that the authenticity of the footage had not been independently verified. One outlet reported that its staff had viewed clips showing two individuals dressed in dark clothing firing near a beachside bridge, with around a dozen shots audible amid screams and people running for safety.

The federal government also acknowledged the incident. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Prime Minister’s Office was closely monitoring the situation and urged those in the area to follow police instructions.

Police have cordoned off sections of Bondi Beach and are continuing to assess the circumstances. Authorities have advised residents and tourists to stay away from the area until further notice.