'Shocking & Distressing Situation': PM Anthony Albanese On Mass Shooting In Sydney's Bondi Beach; Global Leaders Condemn Attack

PM Anthony Albanese On Mass Shooting In Sydney's Bondi Beach; Global Leaders Condemn Attack |

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday described the Sydney shooting as 'shocking and distressing' after reports said at least two people were killed and nine others injured in a mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach.

According to reports, two suspects have been detained by local police in connection with the firing, though the operation remains ongoing.

PM Albanese issues statement

The Prime Minister issued an official statement on social media platform X, saying the scenes in Bondi were deeply disturbing. He said police and emergency responders were on the ground working to save lives and extended his thoughts to everyone affected by the incident.

Albanese said he had spoken to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner and the New South Wales Premier, adding that authorities were working closely with the NSW Police and that further updates would be provided as more information was confirmed. He also urged people in the vicinity to follow instructions issued by the NSW Police.

Reactions from Global Leader Condemning the incident

The United Kingdom Prime Minister also reacted to the incident on X, calling the news from Australia “deeply distressing.” He said the UK was sending its thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the “appalling attack” at Bondi Beach and noted that he was being kept updated on the developing situation.

I am horrified and condemn today’s heinous deadly attack on Jewish families gathered in Sydney to celebrate Hannukah. My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hannukah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also reacted to the incident, calling it a heinous and deadly attack on Jewish families. In a post on social media platform X, Guterres said, “I am horrified and condemn today’s heinous, deadly attack on Jewish families gathered in Sydney to celebrate Hanukkah. My heart is with the Jewish community worldwide on this first day of Hanukkah, a festival celebrating the miracle of peace and light vanquishing darkness.”

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas likewise condemned the shooting, saying she was “deeply shocked” by the distressing images from Bondi Beach. “This appalling act of violence against the Jewish community must be unequivocally condemned. My thoughts are with all those affected, their families, and the first responders who acted with courage,” she said. Kallas added that Australia is one of Europe’s closest partners and affirmed that the EU stands in full solidarity with the Australian people.

Police confirm custody, urge public to stay away

In a statement, New South Wales Police said two people were in custody at Bondi Beach but stressed that the police operation was still underway. Authorities urged the public to avoid the area, obey all police directions, and not cross police lines.

A Hanukkah celebration titled Chanukah by the Sea had been scheduled at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening. Event details showed it was to be held between 5 pm and 9 pm at the Bondi Park playground area, with free entry. The gathering was organised by Chabad of Bondi.