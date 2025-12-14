'Antisemitic Terror': Zohran Mamdani Condemns Sydney Hanukkah Attack That Killed 11 | VIDEO

Zohran Mamdani Condemns Sydney Hanukkah Attack That Killed 11 |

New York, December 14: US politician Zohran Mamdani on Sunday strongly condemned the deadly attack during a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney that claimed 11 lives, calling it a "vile act of antisemitic terror." In a detailed statement shared on social media, Mamdani expressed grief for those killed and solidarity with the Jewish community.

He said he was mourning the victims and keeping their families, the Jewish community and the Chabad movement in his prayers. Mamdani added that the memories of those who lost their lives should be honoured and remembered.

Full statement by Zohran Mamdani:

"The attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney today was a vile act of antisemitic terror. I mourn those who were murdered and will be keeping their families, the Jewish community, and the Chabad movement in my prayers. May the memories of all those killed be a blessing.

While we are still waiting for all the facts to emerge, what we already know is devastating. At least 11 dead, including Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who held deep ties to Crown Heights. At least 29 injured. Another Jewish community plunged into mourning and loss, a holiday of light so painfully reduced to a day of darkness. This attack is merely the latest, most horrifying iteration in a growing pattern of violence targeted at Jewish people across the world. Too many no longer feel safe to be themselves, to express their faith publicly, to worship in their synagogues without armed security stationed outside. What happened at Bondi is what many Jewish people fear will happen in their communities too.

On Bondi Beach today, as men with long guns targeted innocents, another man ran towards the gunfire and disarmed a shooter. Tonight, as Jewish New Yorkers light menorahs and usher in a first night of Hanukkah clouded by grief, let us look to his example and confront hatred with the urgency and action it demands. When I am Mayor, I will work every day to keep Jewish New Yorkers safe—on our streets, our subways, at shul, in every moment of every day. Let this be a purpose shared by every New Yorker, and let us banish this horrific violence to the past."

Mamdani said the attack reflects a wider and worrying rise in violence against Jewish people around the world. He warned that many now fear practising their faith openly and safely.

He ended his message by urging people to confront hatred with action and promised that, as elected Mayor of New York, protecting Jewish communities would be a daily priority.