 Australia Shooting: Video Shows Crowd Screaming, Running For Their Lives As Two Shooters Attack Jewish Hannukah Event In Sydney's Bondi Beach
A video of the incident showed a huge crowd running frantically in the opposite direction from where the shooting was taking place. The man recording the video can be heard exclaiming, “Oh shit,” as gunshots could still be heard from a distance.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
The crowd running for shelter while shots can still be heard from distance | X/@AdityaRajKaul

A gunman opened fire at Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Sunday morning, triggering panic among beachgoers. Videos from the incident showed bystanders and beachgoers frantically running for their lives in absolute panic and chaos.

In the video, some people can also be seen taking shelter by getting inside a bus that was parked on the road. Car horns blaring, people screaming, and others yelling while running for their lives can be clearly heard in the now-viral video shared online.

In the video, some people can also be seen taking shelter by getting inside a bus that was parked on the road. Car horns blaring, people screaming, and others yelling while running for their lives can be clearly heard in the now-viral video shared online.

The intensity of the crime and the panic among people are clearly visible and audible in the footage.

Several feared dead

Several people have been feared killed and many injured after gunmen opened fire at Bondi Beach on Sunday, in what police believe was a targeted attack on a Jewish Hanukkah celebration.

One Gunman killed

One gunman was also killed on the scene, while another was shot and is in custody, receiving treatment from emergency services. Authorities are continuing to search the area for potential explosives, following an unconfirmed report of a device under a pedestrian bridge.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the scenes as “shocking and distressing” and said his thoughts were with those affected. He confirmed he had spoken with the AFP Commissioner and the NSW Premier and urged the public to follow official police guidance.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said the “reports and images coming out of Bondi tonight are deeply distressing,” adding that police and emergency services were actively responding and the public should follow official advice.

