Bangladesh To Host Wanted Indian Fugitive Zakir Naik After 9 Years, Muhammad Yunus Govt Approves Nationwide Tour | File Pic

Dhaka: In a big policy reversal, Bangladesh’s interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is set to welcome controversial Islamic preacher and wanted Indian fugitive Zakir Naik for a month-long tour across the country. The visit marks Naik’s first to Bangladesh and the first official engagement of its kind since the 2016 Dhaka terror attack.

According to event organisers, the government has approved the tour, which will take place from November 28 to December 20. Naik is expected to deliver a series of religious sermons in multiple cities during his stay.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The move signals a departure from the previous Sheikh Hasina administration, which had banned his channel, Peace TV, following the 2016 Holey Artisan Bakery terror attack.

From Banned Preacher to State Guest

Naik fled India shortly after the Dhaka attack, when investigators revealed that one of the attackers had been influenced by his speeches on YouTube. He has since been living in Malaysia and faces multiple charges in India, including promoting enmity and delivering hate speeches under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

India has repeatedly sought his extradition from Malaysia, but Kuala Lumpur has not complied. Despite these charges, Naik’s return to public platforms in South Asia continues to draw official support from certain governments.

Visit comes after Pakistan tour and LeT controversy

The upcoming Bangladesh tour comes less than a year after Pakistan hosted Naik for a similar national tour. During his visit to Islamabad, he was accorded a red carpet reception and later seen meeting members of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Digvijay Singh & Mahesh Bhatt's brother Zakir Naik is in Pakistan; today he met LeT Commander Muzammil Hashmi & Harris Dhar in Lahore. Islamist Preacher & Terrorists Commander discussed "Terror has no Religion" 🤲 pic.twitter.com/N8QsIMEvfk — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) October 19, 2024

According to a report by India Today, verified footage from that visit showed Naik embracing senior LeT figures, including commander Muzammil Iqbal Hashmi, Muhammad Harris Dhar and Faisal Nadeem, all designated international terrorists by the United States in 2008. Naik addressed a large gathering of over 1,50,000 people at Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque, under tight police security.