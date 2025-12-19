‘No Place For Violence In New Bangladesh’: Yunus Govt After Hindu Man Lynched On Blasphemy Charge

Muhammad Yunus | PTI

Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Friday strongly condemned the lynching of a Hindu man accused of blasphemy, calling the incident unacceptable and promising strict action against all those involved. The killing comes amid fresh unrest in the country following the death of a prominent student leader, which has triggered violent protests in several areas.

The victim, Dipu Chandra Das, a young garment factory worker, lived as a tenant in the Dubalia Para locality of Bhaluka Upazila in Mymensingh district. Police said a group of locals accused him of making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad and attacked him on Thursday night, leading to his death.

In an official statement, the interim government said there was “no place for such violence in a New Bangladesh” and warned that those responsible for the brutal act would not be spared. It urged citizens to remain alert, blaming “isolated extremist groups” for attempting to spread fear, arson and destruction during a sensitive phase of the country’s democratic transition.

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus said Culture Advisor Mustafa Sarwar Faruquee had visited the affected sites, including Chhayanaut Bhaban in Dhaka, and assured that perpetrators involved in attacks and vandalism would be identified using CCTV footage. He added that damaged properties would be repaired with government assistance and enhanced security had been deployed with police and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel.

Yunus described the violence as a deliberate attempt to destabilise democracy during a period of national mourning. The unrest erupted after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in last year’s uprising, whose killing sparked massive protests demanding justice.

The demonstrations soon escalated, with mobs setting fire to media offices, attacking cultural institutions and targeting symbols linked to the former government. The administration also expressed solidarity with journalists whose offices were attacked, calling assaults on the press an attack on truth itself.