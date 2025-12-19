 'Flooded Streets, Flights Cancelled, WFH Advised': Video Shows Heavy Rain Lashing UAE; Know Why Desert Nation Is Flooded
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the UAE, flooding streets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and disrupting daily life. Viral videos showed submerged roads and vehicles, while lightning struck the Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport warned of flight delays and cancellations. Officials said the rare deluge was caused by a low-pressure system, not cloud seeding.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
The flooded streets in Dubai | X/@volcaholic1

Several parts of the United Arab Emirates witnessed heavy rainfall in the early hours of Friday, triggering flooding in major cities including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Streets were inundated with water, disrupting traffic and daily life in multiple areas. Videos showing waterlogged roads and submerged vehicles quickly surfaced on social media.

Flooded Streets Videos Go Viral

One widely circulated 12-second video showed severe urban flooding in a commercial district, showing partially submerged cars, waterlogged streets, and dark, overcast skies. The video garnered more than 5,000 views within hours, reflecting public shock at the rare sight in the desert nation.

Lightning Strikes Burj Khalifa

Amid the flooding, a dramatic video shared by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stunned social media users. The video showed a lightning bolt striking the top of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, highlighting the intensity of the storm.

Flights Affected At Dubai Airport

Dubai International Airport issued an advisory warning passengers that some flights could be delayed or cancelled due to adverse weather conditions. Authorities urged travellers to check with airlines for updates.

WFH Initiated

Officials have alerted travel advisory asking people to avoid traveling during the weekend except for emergencies, and many offices have initiated work-from-home (WFH) for employees as the rough weather continues.

Why The UAE Saw Heavy Rain

According to meteorologists and media reports, the rainfall was caused by an extension of surface and upper-air low-pressure systems moving across the region. Although the UAE typically receives less than 100 mm of rain annually, such rare intense weather events often overwhelm urban drainage systems, leading to rapid flooding.

Weather Alerts Issued

According to The National, residents received weather alerts from Dubai Police around 9 pm on December 13, warning of unstable conditions and urging caution.

