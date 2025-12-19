'Will Shake Entire Bangladesh': What Sharif Osman Hadi's Assassin Had Boasted To His Girlfriend

Right: Osman Hadi Left: Faisal Karim | X

The alleged shooter and prime accused in the killing of radical anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi, Faisal Karim, had reportedly told his girlfriend, Maria Akhtar Lima, outside a resort in Dhaka that something was going to happen that would “shake entire Bangladesh” a day before the shooting, according to local media.

“It would be something that would shake the entire country,” Faisal told Maria, while showing her a video clip of Hadi, reported Dhaka-based Jamuna Television.

Maria has been arrested and is currently being interrogated. Notably, Faisal is married to a woman named Saheda Parvin Samia, who has also been arrested along with other family members.

Hours after telling his girlfriend, Faisal, along with two accomplices, shot Hadi in broad daylight in the capital, Dhaka. A bullet entered Hadi’s ear and exited from the other side.

He was rushed to hospital, where he remained in critical condition for several days. Under the supervision of the Muhammad Yunus administration, Hadi was flown to Singapore by air ambulance, where he died after days of treatment.

So far, nine people have been arrested in joint operations conducted by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and the police.

The death of Sharif Osman Hadi has triggered widespread protests across Bangladesh, particularly in Dhaka and Chattogram. Demonstrations have reportedly turned violent in several areas.

Several buildings in the Bangladeshi capital, including those housing the country’s two leading media outlets, The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were set on fire, with staff reportedly trapped inside, according to authorities.

Due to vandalism and arson attacks by extremists, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, Prothom Alo, also missed its print edition on Friday for the first time in 27 years, excluding holidays. Its online operations were also suspended for several hours.