Man Barely Stands Against Hurricane-Force Winds of Benjamin Storm At France’s Mountain Peak | Chilling Video Goes Viral

A jaw-dropping video of a man struggling to stay upright atop France’s Puy de la Tache mountain during Storm Benjamin has gone viral, capturing the terrifying power of nature. The man, identified as photographer Thomas Soullet, braved the extreme weather in central France to document the storm’s intensity, but the reality was far more powerful than expected.
Soullet, who described himself as an adventure photographer, climbed to the 5,350-foot-high (1,630-meter) summit on Thursday as Storm Benjamin battered northwestern and central France with violent winds and heavy rain. Once he reached the peak, the storm’s force nearly swept him off his feet.
WATCH VIDEO:
In the now-viral clip, Soullet can be seen bending low, gripping the ground as the fierce gusts push him backward. At one point, he nearly collapses as the wind roars across the ridge. He said that wind speeds reached up to 187 km/h (115 mph) — equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.
Meteorologists said Storm Benjamin brought dangerous wind gusts and torrential rain to parts of France, disrupting transport and causing power outages. Authorities urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and high-altitude areas.
While Soullet escaped safely, his video stands as a powerful reminder of nature’s might and a testament to the human spirit’s curiosity, even in the face of hurricane-force winds.
Netizens Reactions:
One user commented, "Looks less like a struggle and more like an advanced, wind-assisted plank. Bet Thomas Soullet got an incredible shot, even if that orange jacket is the only thing not 'blown away' by the effort."
Another user commented, "Nature showing off, the summit becomes less a view and more a battle against sheer force."