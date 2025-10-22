VIDEO: Powerful Wind Gust Blows Woman Into Busy Wellington Intersection In New Zealand Amid 75 mph Storm | X

Wellington: A powerful wind gust in New Zealand’s capital city blew a woman into oncoming traffic on Tuesday morning (October 21), after severe weather warnings were issued across the region.



The dramatic incident, captured on dashcam video, shows the pedestrian being lifted off her feet and pushed into a busy intersection before quickly recovering and walking away unharmed.

Gusts Exceed 75 mph as Warnings Issued Across Wellington



The event took place during an orange-level Strong Wind Warning, the country’s second-highest alert, in force for Wellington and surrounding areas. The MetService reported gusts exceeding 75 mph on Tuesday, with Wellington Airport logging more than 12 consecutive hours of winds above 40 mph and a peak gust of 62 mph.



Authorities confirmed one fatality linked to the same weather system, after a man was critically injured by a falling branch in a nearby suburb and later died. Officials also warned that another Strong Wind Warning had been issued for Thursday, forecasting gusts above 85 mph that could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures.



Dashcam Video Shows Pedestrian Blown Into Traffic



The footage shows the woman initially standing near a shopfront before the wind suddenly pushes her toward the intersection. Within seconds, she is blown into the street and falls to the ground as vehicles approach. The traffic lights, which were red at the time, prevented a possible collision as a white car stopped just short of her.



The woman regains her footing moments later and moves back to the pavement as the traffic remains stationary. The clip has since circulated widely on social media.



Meteorologists noted that the city’s position between the Cook Strait and the Roaring Forties exposes it to intense gusts year-round. Research published in Weather and Climate Extremes indicates that pedestrian fall risks increase by up to 300 percent in areas where wind speeds exceed 50 mph, reinforcing the hazards of urban storms in exposed locations.