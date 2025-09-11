Charlie Kirk Death: Video Shows Exact Moments When Right-Wing Activist, Trump Ally, Was Shot Dead At Utah University Event

Washington (US): In a shocking act of political violence, right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday while addressing a student gathering at Utah Valley University. The 31-year-old, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA and a close ally of President Donald Trump, died instantly after a single gunshot struck his neck during a live event.

President Trump confirmed Kirk’s death in a post on Truth Social, hailing him as “Great, and even Legendary.” Trump wrote, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

Video Shows Exact Moments Of Shooting

The fatal shooting took place in front of dozens of students and supporters. Video clips circulating widely on social media show Kirk seated beneath a white tent with slogans such as “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”

Holding a handheld microphone, Kirk was in the middle of a question-and-answer exchange when a gunshot suddenly rang out. In the footage, Kirk appears to clutch his neck as blood gushes from the left side, while stunned spectators scream and scatter from the Sorensen Center courtyard.

Graphic Footage Warning: Visuals can be disturbing. Viewers' discretion advised.

Shooter Remains Absconding

Authorities confirmed that the suspected shooter remains at large. According to Associated Press, Orem Mayor David Young confirmed that one individual was briefly taken into custody on campus but was later cleared and identified as unrelated to the shooting. Investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive.

Just moments before the attack, Kirk had been fielding questions about mass shootings and gun violence. An audience member asked how many transgender Americans had committed mass shootings in the past decade. Kirk responded, “Too many.” When pressed further about the total number of mass shootings in America, Kirk countered, “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Seconds later, the gun was fired.

Kirk's Visit To Utah Amid Strong Opposition

Kirk’s visit to Utah had already sparked tensions. Nearly 1,000 people signed an online petition urging the university to cancel his appearance, citing concerns over his controversial views. However, the university defended the event, stressing its commitment to free speech, intellectual debate, and academic dialogue.

Kirk himself acknowledged the backlash days earlier, posting screenshots of local news reports and asking on X: “What’s going on in Utah?”

President Trump, reacting again after the tragedy, urged Americans to pray for Kirk. “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” he wrote.