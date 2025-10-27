 US-Based YouTuber Tyler Oliveira Slammed For 'Mocking' Cow Dung Festival In His VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUS-Based YouTuber Tyler Oliveira Slammed For 'Mocking' Cow Dung Festival In His VIDEO

US-Based YouTuber Tyler Oliveira Slammed For 'Mocking' Cow Dung Festival In His VIDEO

The video, which went viral on X, drew criticism from social media users who accused Tyler Oliveira of mocking a tradition and ignoring its religious and traditional importance.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
Viral clip screengrab | X/@tyleraloevera

Gumatapura: US-based YouTuber Tyler Oliveira is under fire for posting a video in which he participated in a festival in a Karnataka village, during which people throw cow dung at each other to mark the end of Diwali.

The video, which went viral on X, drew criticism from social media users who accused Tyler Oliveira of mocking a tradition and ignoring its religious and traditional importance.

Read Also
'Pak's ISI Funding Western Tourists To Malign India's Image', Foreign Vloggers Exploiting 'Poverty'...
article-image

Netizens accused the YouTuber of mocking a sacred cultural ritual and ignoring its deep religious and traditional significance. Following the backlash, Tyler Oliveira apologised and said, "I'm sorry India."

The 25-year-old YouTuber claimed his video was being censored and mass-reported by Indian users. Responding to the the baklash, he defended himself, saying, “It isn’t racist to film a poop-throwing festival."

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Joint Rallies In Bihar On October 29
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav To Hold Joint Rallies In Bihar On October 29
VIDEO: 'BJP Doesn’t Need ‘Crutches’ In Maharashtra,' Says Union Home Amit Shah
VIDEO: 'BJP Doesn’t Need ‘Crutches’ In Maharashtra,' Says Union Home Amit Shah
Sensex Surges 567 Points Amid Global Rally, Hopes Rise For US-China Trade Deal & Fed Rate Cuts
Sensex Surges 567 Points Amid Global Rally, Hopes Rise For US-China Trade Deal & Fed Rate Cuts
'May There Be Welfare For All By The Grace Of Lord Surya': PM Modi Extends Chhath Puja Wishes
'May There Be Welfare For All By The Grace Of Lord Surya': PM Modi Extends Chhath Puja Wishes

In the viral video, Oliveira filmed his participation in the Gorehabba festival in Gumatapura village, where villagers throw dried cow dung at each other.

The viral clip shows Oliveira dressed in a hazmat suit and goggles, filming himself amid a crowd of festival revellers covered in cow dung.

The video was posted on Thursday. According to local belief, the village's deity, Beereshwara Swamy was born from cow dung, and the festival honours this legend by having believers throw cow dung at one another.

In his latest post on X, Oliveira attempted to address the backlash by apologising to Indians. Alongside a tweet post saying, “Study found that Indians are actually way more than people in the United States.”

A user on X claimed that ISI-linked companies are funding Western tourists’ trips to India to spread propaganda and tarnish India’s image abroad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US-Based YouTuber Tyler Oliveira Slammed For 'Mocking' Cow Dung Festival In His VIDEO

US-Based YouTuber Tyler Oliveira Slammed For 'Mocking' Cow Dung Festival In His VIDEO

US: Flights To Los Angeles International Airport Halted Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage

US: Flights To Los Angeles International Airport Halted Amid Air Traffic Controller Shortage

US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash In South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions With China

US Navy Helicopter & Fighter Jet Crash In South China Sea Amid Rising Tensions With China

Man Barely Stands Against Hurricane-Force Winds of Benjamin Storm At France’s Mountain Peak |...

Man Barely Stands Against Hurricane-Force Winds of Benjamin Storm At France’s Mountain Peak |...

Bangladesh To Host Wanted Indian Fugitive Zakir Naik After 9 Years, Muhammad Yunus Govt Approves...

Bangladesh To Host Wanted Indian Fugitive Zakir Naik After 9 Years, Muhammad Yunus Govt Approves...