 Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot At Utah Valley University Event, White House Confirms
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCharlie Kirk Fatally Shot At Utah Valley University Event, White House Confirms

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot At Utah Valley University Event, White House Confirms

The White House also informed that Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States will be lowered to half-mast.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
article-image
Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot At Utah Valley University Event, White House Confirms | X

US President Donald Trump announced on social media that conservative activist Charlie Kirk has died after he was shot in the neck while speaking at a Utah Valley University event. Trump said that Kirk "was loved and admired by ALL."

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

The White House also informed that Trump has ordered that all American flags throughout the United States will be lowered to half-mast.

The White House wrote in an X post, "In honor of Charlie Kirk, President Trump is ordering all American flags throughout the U.S. to be lowered to Half Mast."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Flat Sold Twice Using Forged Documents In Bandra, FIR Registered
Mumbai News: Flat Sold Twice Using Forged Documents In Bandra, FIR Registered
Maratha Quota Row: PIL Challenges Maharashtra Govt’s September 2 GR Granting Kunbi Status To Marathas
Maratha Quota Row: PIL Challenges Maharashtra Govt’s September 2 GR Granting Kunbi Status To Marathas
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Byculla Man Accused Of ISIS Links, Cites False Insanity Claim
Mumbai News: Special NIA Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Byculla Man Accused Of ISIS Links, Cites False Insanity Claim
112 Tourists From Thane Stranded In Nepal Amid Violent Protests, Seek Urgent Rescue
112 Tourists From Thane Stranded In Nepal Amid Violent Protests, Seek Urgent Rescue

TW: Sensitive Content

According to The New York Times, the shooting took place when Kirk was responding to a student's question about mass shootings during the university event.

Utah Valley University confirmed that investigators are still searching for the gunman. "There is no suspect in custody, it is an active investigation," university spokesperson Ellen Treanor said in a statement, as per The NYT.
The university added that multiple agencies are now involved in the probe, including the Orem Police Department, Utah Valley University Police, the FBI, and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the New York Times reported. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot At Utah Valley University Event, White House Confirms

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot At Utah Valley University Event, White House Confirms

Single Shot Fired At Charlie Kirk During Event At Utah Valley University In Orem (Video)

Single Shot Fired At Charlie Kirk During Event At Utah Valley University In Orem (Video)

Maharashtra Moves To Bring Back Stranded Tourists From Nepal Amid Rising Tensions

Maharashtra Moves To Bring Back Stranded Tourists From Nepal Amid Rising Tensions

Nepal Unrest: Nationwide Curfew Imposed Till September 11 Morning Amid Escalating Violence

Nepal Unrest: Nationwide Curfew Imposed Till September 11 Morning Amid Escalating Violence

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...