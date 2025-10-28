 King Charles Heckled By Protester Outside Lichfield Cathedral Over Prince Andrew's Alleged Links With Jeffrey Epstein; Video
King Charles was heckled by a protester outside Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire near Birmingham over the alleged links of Prince Andrew with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
London: King Charles was heckled by a protester outside Lichfield Cathedral in Staffordshire near Birmingham over the alleged links of his brother, Prince Andrew, with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The incident was recorded on camera, and the video soon went viral on social media.

The protester asked King Charles for how he had "known" about alleged ties of Prince Andrew and Epstein. He further questioned the King if he had asked the police to cover up for Andrew.

"How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?" the protester could be heard saying in the viral video.

Video Of The Incident:

"Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?" he further questioned.

However, other people present at the spot seemed to have been annoyed with the man. Notably, the King also did not respond to his questions and continued meeting the crowd. Meanwhile, one of the women in the crowd asked the man to "shut up".

Prince Andrew is facing flak for his alleged ties with Epstein. For the unversed, Epstein was an American financier who was convicted of sex trafficking. He died in 2019. Prince Andrew's name was again dragged into the controversy after a posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexually exploiting her.

Giuffre, who died in April this year, had accused the prince of having sex with her on three different occasions. In 2022, Prince Andrew had also reached a financial settlement with Giuffre, including a donation to support victims of trafficking. However, in the settlement, there was no mention of wrongdoing by Prince Andrew.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier with deep connections in elite circles from Wall Street to Buckingham Palace. In 2008, he was convicted in Florida for soliciting sex from a minor in a controversial plea deal that allowed him to serve just over a year in custody, largely on work release. In 2019, he was re-released on federal charges of sex trafficking minors, but died in jail weeks later. He allegedly died of suicide.

