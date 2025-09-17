Trump-Epstein Images Projected Onto Windsor Castle Ahead Of US President's Meeting With King Charles, 4 Arrested - VIDEO | X/@chrisshipitv

Windsor: Four people have been arrested after images of US President Donald Trump and convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein were projected onto the Windsor Castle on Tuesday, September 16. According to reports, the US president was set to be received by King Charles during his state visit to the UK on the same day.

The protest, which included a large banner and unauthorised light projection, has brought back renewed focus on Trump’s past ties with Epstein.

Here are some visuals from the scene:

Termed As 'Public Stunt' by Police

According to a report by Reuters, the police revealed that four adults were arrested on the suspicion of malicious communications after what they described as an "unauthorised projection" onto the historic castle, located 25 miles west of London. Officers said the individuals remained in custody and the matter is being treated as a "public stunt."

What Was Projected On the Castle?

Among the materials projected onto the castle was a birthday letter allegedly written by Trump to Epstein more than two decades ago, recently made public by US House Democrats. The projection also included photographs of Epstein's victims, news clips, and police documents.

The letter, whose authenticity the White House has denied, includes the line, “May every day be another wonderful secret,” and is illustrated with a crude sketch of a naked woman’s silhouette.

Trump, who was once friends with Epstein, has distanced himself from him in recent years, but the resurfacing of these ties has continued to pose political challenges.