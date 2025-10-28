Doctor Pulls Out Live Cockroach From Boy’s Ear In Cambodia; Terrifying Video Stuns Netizens, 'Childhood Fear Unlocked' | Instagram @mustsharenews

A shocking incident from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, has gone viral after a doctor successfully removed a live cockroach from a young boy’s ear. The bizarre event occurred on October 23, when the boy’s mother rushed to a local clinic after her son complained of ear pain and a persistent ringing sound.

According to local media reports, the doctor initially suspected a minor ear infection but was stunned to discover a cockroach crawling deep inside the child’s ear canal. The insect was still alive and moving, which made the extraction process extremely challenging.

WATCH VIDEO:

A video of the removal procedure shows the doctor using a medical suction tool to carefully extract the insect without causing damage to the ear. The doctor managed to remove the cockroach in one piece after a tense few minutes.

Following the procedure, the doctor advised the mother to maintain proper hygiene at home and ensure her son’s ears are checked regularly to avoid similar incidents.

The unsettling visuals of the live insect being removed have sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users expressing shock and disgust.

Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight

A bizarre incident aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai has caught the internet’s attention. A crew member’s note inside the aircraft’s official cabin defect logbook has gone viral after it mentioned that a 'live cockroach' found mid-air had been 'hanged until death.'

The unusual entry, dated October 24, 2025, was reportedly discovered on an Air India flight operating on one of India’s busiest international routes. A photo of the handwritten note quickly made its way to social media, sparking laughter, memes, and witty reactions from users who couldn’t believe the phrasing used in the official maintenance report.