 Doctor Pulls Out Live Cockroach From Boy’s Ear In Cambodia; Terrifying Video Stuns Netizens, 'Childhood Fear Unlocked'
A shocking incident from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, has gone viral after a doctor successfully removed a live cockroach from a young boy’s ear. The bizarre event occurred on October 23, when the boy’s mother rushed to a local clinic after her son complained of ear pain and a persistent ringing sound.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Doctor Pulls Out Live Cockroach From Boy’s Ear In Cambodia; Terrifying Video Stuns Netizens, 'Childhood Fear Unlocked' | Instagram @mustsharenews

According to local media reports, the doctor initially suspected a minor ear infection but was stunned to discover a cockroach crawling deep inside the child’s ear canal. The insect was still alive and moving, which made the extraction process extremely challenging.

WATCH VIDEO:

A video of the removal procedure shows the doctor using a medical suction tool to carefully extract the insect without causing damage to the ear. The doctor managed to remove the cockroach in one piece after a tense few minutes.

Following the procedure, the doctor advised the mother to maintain proper hygiene at home and ensure her son’s ears are checked regularly to avoid similar incidents.

The unsettling visuals of the live insect being removed have sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users expressing shock and disgust.

