 'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves Netizens In Splits
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves Netizens In Splits

'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves Netizens In Splits

A bizarre yet hilarious incident aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai has caught the internet’s attention. A crew member’s note inside the aircraft’s official cabin defect logbook has gone viral after it mentioned that a “live cockroach” found mid-air had been 'hanged until death.'

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves Netizens In Splits | Instagram @aviationnews___

A bizarre yet hilarious incident aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai has caught the internet’s attention. A crew member’s note inside the aircraft’s official cabin defect logbook has gone viral after it mentioned that a 'live cockroach' found mid-air had been 'hanged until death.'

The unusual entry, dated October 24, 2025, was reportedly discovered on an Air India flight operating on one of India’s busiest international routes. A photo of the handwritten note quickly made its way to social media, sparking laughter, memes, and witty reactions from users who couldn’t believe the phrasing used in the official maintenance report.

WATCH VIDEO:

While the purpose of such entries is to record and report technical or hygiene-related issues onboard, the dramatic choice of words, “hanged until death,” turned what could have been a routine sanitation report into a viral internet moment.

FPJ Shorts
'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves Netizens In Splits
'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves Netizens In Splits
REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Posts Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Posts Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
VBA's Prakash Ambedkar Leads ‘Virat Dhadak Morcha’ Against Alleged SRA Corruption In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad - VIDEOS
VBA's Prakash Ambedkar Leads ‘Virat Dhadak Morcha’ Against Alleged SRA Corruption In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad - VIDEOS
Safecure Services’ ₹30.6-Crore SME IPO To Open On October 29; Price Fixed At ₹102 Per Share
Safecure Services’ ₹30.6-Crore SME IPO To Open On October 29; Price Fixed At ₹102 Per Share

Social media users had a field day reacting to it. “Air India being wiser, reporting every small detail,” joked one user. Another quipped, “Appreciation for @airindia for providing the action taken. Nice.” Another user commented, "This is bad. Was any effort made to verify if the cockroach was a legitimate passenger? It is only fair that its side of the story be heard before such drastic action is taken. 😓 Shame on @airindia."

Read Also
'Influencer Played Victim For Fame': MNS Releases Counter-Video Defending Woman Hyundai Employee In...
article-image
Read Also
'Get Down In Mumbai, I Will Show You What Badtameezi Is': Woman Threatens YouTuber To Speak In...
article-image

However, amid the laughter, a few users also pointed out concerns about cleanliness and pest control measures aboard flights, particularly those operating on international routes. Neither Air India nor its maintenance team has issued an official statement about the viral log entry, but the incident has certainly given netizens one of the most entertaining aviation stories of the year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves...

'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves...

'BMW In Garbage', Serbian Man In India Spots Luxurious Car Parked Alongside Pile Of Trash; Video...

'BMW In Garbage', Serbian Man In India Spots Luxurious Car Parked Alongside Pile Of Trash; Video...

Why Mr. Beast Shot Vaccines At Giraffes With A Sniper From Helicopter? Know The Reason Behind This...

Why Mr. Beast Shot Vaccines At Giraffes With A Sniper From Helicopter? Know The Reason Behind This...

'From Mercedes Pagoda To 1999 Plymouth Prowler', Vintage Cars Paint Mumbai Streets With Classic...

'From Mercedes Pagoda To 1999 Plymouth Prowler', Vintage Cars Paint Mumbai Streets With Classic...

VIDEO: Severely Injured UP Patient Walks Out of Hospital To Drink Liquor With Bandage On His Head &...

VIDEO: Severely Injured UP Patient Walks Out of Hospital To Drink Liquor With Bandage On His Head &...