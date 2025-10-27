'Hanged Until Death': Air India's 'Action' After Cockroach Spotted On Delhi-Dubai Flight Leaves Netizens In Splits | Instagram @aviationnews___

A bizarre yet hilarious incident aboard an Air India flight from Delhi to Dubai has caught the internet’s attention. A crew member’s note inside the aircraft’s official cabin defect logbook has gone viral after it mentioned that a 'live cockroach' found mid-air had been 'hanged until death.'

The unusual entry, dated October 24, 2025, was reportedly discovered on an Air India flight operating on one of India’s busiest international routes. A photo of the handwritten note quickly made its way to social media, sparking laughter, memes, and witty reactions from users who couldn’t believe the phrasing used in the official maintenance report.

WATCH VIDEO:

While the purpose of such entries is to record and report technical or hygiene-related issues onboard, the dramatic choice of words, “hanged until death,” turned what could have been a routine sanitation report into a viral internet moment.

Social media users had a field day reacting to it. “Air India being wiser, reporting every small detail,” joked one user. Another quipped, “Appreciation for @airindia for providing the action taken. Nice.” Another user commented, "This is bad. Was any effort made to verify if the cockroach was a legitimate passenger? It is only fair that its side of the story be heard before such drastic action is taken. 😓 Shame on @airindia."

However, amid the laughter, a few users also pointed out concerns about cleanliness and pest control measures aboard flights, particularly those operating on international routes. Neither Air India nor its maintenance team has issued an official statement about the viral log entry, but the incident has certainly given netizens one of the most entertaining aviation stories of the year.