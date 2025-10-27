'Influencer Played Victim For Fame': MNS Releases Counter-Video Defending Woman Hyundai Employee In Air India Flight Viral Marathi Remark Row |

Mumbai: Two days after social media influencer Mahi Khan posted a video alleging that a Hyundai employee told him to speak in Marathi on an Air India flight, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) released a fresh video presenting the woman’s side of the story. In the new clip, the woman, who identifies herself as the same employee seen in the original video, accuses Khan of manipulating the incident for online popularity.

A senior lady originally from Bengal was harassed by @mahinergy in a flight for speaking in Marathi and he himself played the victim card and posted videos for views and likes.

The poor lady lost her job because she asked to straighten his seat in Marathi. @avinash_mns pic.twitter.com/SePemPJmNZ — MNS Report English (@MNSReportEng) October 26, 2025

Woman In Viral Video Lost Job After Incident

In the video, the woman claims she has lost her job and the professional respect she earned over years because of the controversy. According to the MNS, she is a senior Hyundai employee originally from Bengal, and was harassed during a flight simply for speaking in Marathi. The party alleged that Khan twisted the incident to appear as the victim, while the woman suffered severe personal and professional fallout, including termination from her company.

The MNS English report channel on X stated that Mahi Khan has since deleted a second derogatory video from his Instagram account. The party further accused him of deliberately fueling a “one-sided narrative” for fame and engagement. “He thought no one would stand up for the woman. But truth doesn’t stay hidden forever, he did it for views and likes,” the MNS said in its statement.

What Is The Controversy About?

The controversy began when Khan shared a viral video recorded on an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai, showing a heated exchange between him and the woman, who was seen wearing a shirt with the Hyundai logo. In his post, Khan claimed that the woman told him that anyone visiting Mumbai “must know Marathi,” which he called discriminatory and against the idea of unity in diversity.

According to Khan’s version, the woman allegedly threatened to confront him after the flight landed, prompting the crew to step in. He quoted her as saying, “Speak Marathi or leave Mumbai.” Khan also demanded that Air India take strict action against the passenger and even suggested a flight ban for her behaviour. However, the MNS has now come to the woman’s defense, arguing that she merely asked Khan to adjust his seat in Marathi and that her words were distorted.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/