Statue Of Liberty Replica At Havan Store In Southern Brazil Topples Due To Strong Winds; Video Viral |

A powerful storm system sweeping through southern Brazil on Monday, December 15 brought dramatic scenes to the city of Guaiba, in Rio Grande do Sul, where a 24-metre replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsed outside a Havan megastore. The moment was captured in multiple videos that quickly circulated on social media, showing the towering structure slowly tilting forward before crashing into an empty parking lot.

👀A replica of the Statue of Liberty toppled in Guaíba, Brazil, due to strong winds. pic.twitter.com/CzNaVPzb1d — Sarah Yáñez-Richards (@SarahYanezR) December 15, 2025

According to Brazil’s civil defence agency, Defesa Civil, wind gusts exceeded 90 km/h as severe weather alerts were issued across the metropolitan region. The statue, installed in 2020 and certified by engineers, was mounted on an 11-metre concrete base, which remained intact after the fall. Thanks to quick reactions from bystanders and staff who moved nearby vehicles moments before the collapse, there were no injuries or property damage.

Guaiba Mayor Shares Update After Statue Collapse

Guaiba Mayor Marcelo Maranata confirmed the incident online, stating that winds reached between 80 and 90 km/h. He credited rapid safety measures for preventing casualties. Havan also released a statement saying the area was immediately isolated by store staff in line with safety protocols, and debris removal began within hours. Store operations were not interrupted, as reported by Times Now.

The retailer stressed that all of its Statue of Liberty replicas across Brazil meet technical and engineering standards, including mandatory professional certifications. However, the company announced an internal investigation to determine why the structure failed under the extreme conditions.

Emergency Alerts Sent To Residents

The storm formed after intense heat collided with an advancing cold front, generating dense clouds and isolated but violent gusts across Rio Grande do Sul from mid-afternoon. Defesa Civil used a cell broadcast system to send emergency alerts directly to mobile phones, even those on silent mode, warning residents about strong winds, falling structures and the need to avoid open areas.

Other parts of the state were also affected. Hail was reported in Tio Hugo, while roof damage occurred in Passo Fundo, Santa Cruz do Sul and Vera Cruz. Heavy rain caused localised flooding in Lajeado. Municipal crews cleared debris, and authorities reported no widespread power or service outages in the metropolitan area.

Read Also Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Shaking During 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake That Hit New York City

Another Such Statue Had Collapsed In 2021

Havan’s oversized Statue of Liberty replicas are a defining feature of its stores nationwide. While designed to withstand normal weather conditions, extreme events have previously caused problems. In 2021, another replica fell in Capao da Canoa during a cyclone with winds of 70–80 km/h, resulting only in material damage.

Following the Guaiba collapse, engineering teams began technical inspections to identify possible structural vulnerabilities. Officials reiterated the importance of caution around tall structures during severe storms, noting that early warnings and rapid responses likely prevented a far worse outcome.