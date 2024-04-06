Viral Video Shows Statue Of Liberty Shaking During 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake That Hit New York City |

US: Days after a lightning strike on the Statue of Liberty and amidst a rainstorm, the renowned landmark in the US experienced tremors during a 4.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted the New York City area. EarthCam footage captured the statue and the city skyline trembling as the earthquake, originating near Califon, New Jersey, struck around 10:23 am.

The video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by EarthCam, depicted Ellis Island shaking during the incident. An angle from directly above Lady Liberty showed the statue moving for a few seconds during the quake.

No Injuries Or Structural Damage Reported

Approximately 42 million individuals reportedly felt the earthquake, with tremors extending from Washington DC to the New York-Canada border. Although the shaking lasted mere seconds, it left no injuries or structural damages in New York City. However, Newark saw three buildings compromised and marked unsafe as a result.

The seismic event marked one of the largest earthquakes in the city's history since a 5.2-magnitude quake in 1884.

Aftershock Of 4.0 Magnitude Experienced

Hours later, New Jersey experienced an aftershock measuring 4.0, adding to the day's seismic activity. Governor Phil Murphy urged residents to adhere to emergency guidelines. "New Jersey just experienced an aftershock. Please follow the emergency guidance below and avoid calling 911 unless you have an actual emergency," the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy wrote on X.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York assured the public of infrastructure assessments and reported no major damages. Kathy Hochul while confirming the same wrote on X, "A 4.0 magnitude aftershock from this morning's earthquake in New Jersey just occurred." "We are continuing to review critical infrastructure and there are no reports of significant damage at this time," she said.

The aftershock, striking the same area as the initial quake, occurred just before 6 pm. and had its epicentre approximately 7.4 miles northwest of Bridgewater. The aftershock was deeper than its precursor, at about 5.6 miles deep, which explains why it wouldn't have been felt by many, according to NBC New York. However, it was preceded by a smaller aftershock of magnitude 2.0 in Bedminster, New Jersey, around 11:20 am., as reported by the USGS.