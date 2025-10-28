Ssscary! 12-Foot-Long Python Found Inside Drain Near House In Vizag; Rescued And Released Into Forest - VIDEO Viral | X

Visakhapatnam, October 28: Heavy rains in Visakhapatnam have led to several cases of snakes entering residential areas. In a recent incident at Arilova Kranti Nagar, locals were shocked to find a 12-foot-long python near a drain close to a house. The unexpected sight of the huge reptile created panic among residents, who quickly informed snake catchers.

The rescuers safely captured the python and later released it into a nearby forest to ensure its safety. A video showing the massive python being caught and released has gone viral on social media. The sighting has drawn attention to how heavy rainfall is driving snakes out of their natural habitats and into human settlements.

The video shows that the snake is crawling through a drainage system on the side of the road and the people present at the spot are chasing it with sticks and gunny bag to catch the python. After sometime, they manage to catch the snake by its tail and a person is seen pulling it out of the drainage. Another man is seen pushing the reptile with the help of a long stick.

After a long struggle the snake was captured. They tried to fit the massive snake inside the small gunny bag, which does not seem possible. The crowd then put the snake inside a blue drum which was kept near the site.

The people are urged to stay alert during the monsoon season and avoid approaching wild snakes if found in their vicinity. They are requested to immediately contact the local snake rescuers, police or the forest department for assistance and help in rescuing the snakes.