Terrifying VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Python Found In BJP Leader Nagendra Pratap's Wagon R Bonnet In UP's Barabanki; Rescued

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), September 22: In a terrifying incident, a massive python was found resting inside the bonnet of a car in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. The scary incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the Forest Department officials are rescuing the massive snake from inside the bonnet near the engine of the car. There are reports that the car belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nagendra Pratap Singh.

Incident Details

As per reports, the massive python was discovered by the driver of the car while he was trying to start his vehicle, when he noticed some unusual movement under the bonnet of the car. He was shocked to find the snake coiled inside the bonnet of the car. The viral video shows the car had a BJP flag near the bonnet in which the snake was found.

Scary Moment

There are reports that the incident occurred in Satnam Purwa village, where the BJP leader experienced the frightening experience. As soon as the snake was found inside the bonnet of the car, many people ran away in panic and others started recording the incident on their mobile phones. Massive crowd gathered as the news spread in the area and the video quickly went viral on social media.

Rescue Operation

A team of the Forest Department reached the spot on receiving the information about the massive python being found inside the car bonnet. The officials managed to rescue the huge python after a long struggle of over an hour. The officials confirmed that the snake was massive in size, which was visible in the viral video.

The reptile was rescued and later released in the nearby forest by the officials of the Forest Department.