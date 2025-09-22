Hyderabad Scary VIDEO: Huge Python Spotted In Middle Of Road In Ghatkesar, Youth Tries To Kill Snake With Boulder

Huge Python Spotted In Middle Of Road In Hyderabad | X

Hyderabad, September 22: In a terrifying incident, a huge python emerged in the middle of the road in Hyderabad's Ghatkesar. The massive snake created panic among the people present at the spot. The huge snake was caught on camera crawling in the middle of the road and the video shows that the traffic is halted on both sides due to the surprise visit of the reptile. The video further shows that a youth attacks the snake with a huge boulder.

There are reports that the incident occurred at Pratapsingaram, near Ghatkesar in Hyderabad. The people were frightened on spotting the snake and tried to kill the huge python by throwing stones and beating it with sticks.

Attacked With Boulder

The video of the snake spotting has gone viral on social media and the video shows that the snake is surrounded by the locals in the middle of the road. One of the youths from the mob is seen lifting a huge boulder over his head and throws it at the snake. However, it did not hit the snake, however, the huge python then tries to escape and the youth picks the boulder again and hits the snake with it.

Viral Video

The person recording the video can be heard alerting the bikers who are trying to cross the snake. He can be heard shouting, "Rider, rider!" and the bikers are seen passing from the side of the huge snake.

The snake reportedly escaped the attack and went into the bushes on the sides of the road. However, it is not clear yet if the villagers killed the snake or left it alive.

Constant Fear

There are reports that the locals claimed that the python had been roaming around the village outskirts for the past few days and they were in constant fear of an attack by the snake.

Inaction By Authorities

The villagers also complained about the snake being spotted in the outskirts of the village, however, no action was taken by the authorities in connection with the matter. Due to the inaction, the snake entered the residential areas, due to which the people got furious and attempted to kill the snake by themselves.