 UP Shocker: Woman Locked In Room By In-Laws With Venomous Snake Over Dowry Demands, Suffers Bite
According to Reshma, on 18 September, her in-laws released a venomous snake into a disused room through the drainage system. The snake bit her on the leg late at night, causing severe pain.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Woman Locked In Room By In-Laws With Venomous Snake | Ai-genrated image

Kanpur: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. A woman has accused her husband and in-laws of attempted murder over ongoing dowry demands. She alleged that they locked her in a room with a venomous snake as part of a deliberate attempt to kill her.

The woman has been identified as Reshma. According to Reshma, on 18 September, her in-laws released a venomous snake into a disused room through the drainage system. The snake bit her on the leg late at night, causing severe pain and distress.

Reshma claimed she was forcibly separated from her daughter and confined to an old, unused room in the house. Despite her pleas for help after the snakebite, her in-laws allegedly refused to take her to the hospital and laughed at her pain.

Reshma managed to call her elder sister, who rushed her to Government Ursala Hospital, where she is currently under medical supervision.

Police Action

An FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by Reshma’s sister. According to the police, a case has been filed against seven members of her in-laws’ family, including her husband, charging them with attempted culpable homicide and other serious offences.

Reshma married Shahnawaz, a resident of Kanpur’s Colonelganj, in March 2021. Shortly after the marriage, her in-laws allegedly began demanding dowry. Although Reshma’s family had initially paid ₹1.5 lakh for household expenses, they were later unable to meet the escalating demand of ₹5 lakh, which led to ongoing harassment.

