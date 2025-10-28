Floodwater Enters Into Luxurious Boca Raton Hotel As Heavy Rains Lash Florida; Terrifying Video Goes Viral | Instagram @industryhotel

Severe rainfall in Boca Raton, Florida, has led to dramatic flooding across the city, with viral videos showing floodwaters entering the lobby of a luxury hotel, leaving guests and staff in shock. The relentless downpour, which experts say rivaled the intensity of a hurricane, has caused widespread disruption across Central and South Florida.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami, torrential thunderstorms persisted for hours, dumping record-breaking rainfall across the region. West Palm Beach recorded 2.37 inches of rain in just 24 hours, starting early on October 26, while parts of Boca Raton faced severe waterlogging and property damage.

Eyewitnesses captured unsettling scenes of hotel lobbies submerged under murky water, cars half-buried in rising floodwaters, and roads transformed into rivers. The Boca Raton Airport was temporarily shut down as city crews scrambled to manage the storm’s aftermath.

NWS reports noted that homes near Southwest 18th Street and Southwest 8th Avenue had water covering their yards and nearly entering their interiors. Meanwhile, vehicles along Palmetto Park Road and State Road A1A were submerged up to their wheel wells.

The City of Boca Raton issued an official statement on social media urging residents to stay off the roads.

“City crews and public safety teams are out this morning assessing storm impacts across the community,” the post read. “Please use extra caution on the road, as there may be abandoned or stalled vehicles and areas of localized flooding.”

While no injuries have been reported so far, authorities remain on high alert as rainfall continues in parts of Florida, with meteorologists warning that additional downpours could worsen the situation in low-lying areas.