 Pakistan: Lahore Chokes Under Thick Smog, Becomes World's Most Polluted City Again
A thick blanket of smog has engulfed Lahore, making it the world’s most polluted city again with an AQI soaring above 500 in some areas. The toxic air, caused by emissions, industrial waste, and crop burning, has triggered a public health emergency across Punjab. Authorities urge residents to stay indoors as visibility drops and pollution levels worsen.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
Pakistan: Lahore Chokes Under Thick Smog, Becomes World's Most Polluted City Again | ANI (Representative Image)

Lahore [Pakistan]: A thick, hazardous blanket of smog engulfed Lahore on Monday, with real-time data confirming that the city has once again become the most polluted in the world.

According to Dawn, data from IQAir on Monday evening showed Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to a hazardous level of 312, while the concentration of PM2.5, the most dangerous particulate matter, reached 190.5 micrograms per cubic meter, over 25 times higher than the World Health Organisation's annual air quality guideline.

The pollution, however, was not uniform across the city. Dawn reported that several monitoring stations recorded air quality levels in the 'hazardous' category, with some areas facing emergency conditions.

At City School, Allama Iqbal Town, AQI levels reached 505, described as a catastrophic health emergency. Similarly, Fauji Fertiliser Pakistan and The City School Shalimar Campus reported AQI levels of 525 and 366, respectively, a clear indication that millions of residents were breathing dangerously toxic air.

The smog crisis has pushed the Punjab province into high alert. According to Dawn, Lahore was followed closely by other major cities in the national rankings, including Faisalabad (AQI 439) and Multan (AQI 438), both of which registered air quality levels considered hazardous.

Other urban centres such as Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, and Sialkot also featured among the most polluted cities, reflecting a region-wide public health emergency across Punjab.

The global air quality ranking on Monday night placed Lahore (AQI 272) at the top of the world's most polluted cities, surpassing perennial hotspots such as Delhi (AQI 220) and Kolkata (AQI 170), according to Dawn.

The report highlighted that Pakistan continues to face a deepening pollution crisis, with urban centres consistently appearing at the top of global pollution charts.

Authorities have issued health advisories urging citizens, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to remain indoors.

The combination of calm winds (0 km/h) and high humidity (50%) has trapped pollutants close to the ground, further intensifying the smog and drastically reducing visibility in several areas.

Experts point out that the persistent smog, driven by vehicle emissions, industrial waste, and seasonal crop burning, has become an annual calamity for Lahore.

This year's readings suggest that the pollution season has begun with particularly alarming intensity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

