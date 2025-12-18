Saudi Arabia Deports 56,000 Pakistanis In Crackdown Against Organised Begging

Representative image | X

In a major crackdown on Pakistani beggars, Saudi Arabia deported around 56,000 Pakistani nationals over allegations of organised begging. Meanwhile, the UAE has imposed visa restrictions on most Pakistani citizens, citing concerns that some were “getting involved in criminal activities” upon arrival in the country.

The development comes months after Pakistan placed thousands of citizens on the Exit Control List (ECL), effectively barring them from travelling abroad. Despite these measures, the practice of misusing pilgrimage and tourist visas for begging has continued, drawing increasing scrutiny from host countries.

According to data from Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), authorities offloaded 66,154 passengers at airports in an effort to prevent organised begging syndicates and prevent illegal migration.

FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar said these networks were damaging Pakistan’s reputation.

Earlier in 2024, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs warned that failure to control the issue could adversely affect Umrah and Hajj pilgrims from Pakistan.

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Pakistani beggars have been found in several West Asian countries, including the UAE, Kuwait, Azerbaijan and Bahrain.

Earlier this year, Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis Zeeshan Khanzada said that 90% of all beggars detained in West Asian nations were from Pakistan.