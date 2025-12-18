'Bad Decision After Drinking': Former Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence On Kiss Cam Scandal

X

Five months after Kristin Cabot, the human resources executive who went viral after being caught in a kiss-cam moment with her then boss, Andy Byron, at a Coldplay concert, she has broken her silence regarding the incident.

She described the incident as a “bad decision” that has upended her life and career. Cabot said it was a “bad decision” made after drinking and that it left her a meme, “unemployable,” and effectively ended her career, as reported by the New York Post.

“I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,” 53-year-old Cabot said.

Cabot, a mother of two, said, “I’m not some celebrity. I’m just a mom from New Hampshire,” adding that the episode had become a “scarlet letter” that erased years of professional achievement.

Cabot said that both she and Andy Byron were amicably separated from their respective spouses at the time of the concert. She acknowledged developing feelings for Andy Byron after learning that he was also in the process of separating from his wife, but said she had not anticipated the fallout.

She also said she was aware that her husband was somewhere in the crowd. Cabot said she and her ex-boss briefly stayed in touch to exchange “crisis-management advice” but have not spoken for months. She officially filed for divorce roughly a month after the video went viral.

During a Coldplay concert, a Kiss Cam turned to Byron and Cabot, capturing Byron with his hand around Cabot’s waist. The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking backlash that led both executives to step down from their roles.