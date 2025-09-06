 Astronomer HR Kristen Cabot & Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Coldplay Kiss Scam Scandal
Astronomer HR Kristen Cabot & Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Coldplay Kiss Scam Scandal

Astronomer HR Kristen Cabot & Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Coldplay Kiss Scam Scandal

During the British band's performance, a Kiss Cam turned to Byron and Cabot, capturing Byron with his hand around Cabot's waist. The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking backlash that led both executives to step down from their roles.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Andy Byron & Kristin Cabot at Coldplay concert | X

More than two months after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on camera at a Coldplay concert in what looked like an intimate moment with the company's Chief Public Officer, Kristen Cabot, Kristen and her husband Andrew Cabot have reportedly filed for divorce. Kristen Cabot, 52, filed a divorce petition.

During the British band’s performance, a Kiss Cam turned to Byron and Cabot, capturing Byron with his hand around Cabot’s waist. The video quickly went viral on social media, sparking backlash that led both executives to step down from their roles.

Reportedly, the couple’s relationship was already going through turbulent times before the video surfaced. Andrew Cabot, therefore, reportedly downplayed the incident when it went public.

Kristen Cabot filed for divorce from her husband Andrew Cabot on August 13 at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, less than a month after the video was widely circulated.

Astronomer HR Kristen Cabot & Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Coldplay Kiss Scam Scandal
Astronomer HR Kristen Cabot & Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Coldplay Kiss Scam Scandal
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Andrew's ex-wife Julia Cabot said she texted her former partner after the video went viral. He reportedly responded, “Her life is nothing to do with me,” and told her they were already in the process of separating.

Julia further claimed that neither Andrew was “husband material,” nor Kristen “wife material.” This would be Andrew’s third divorce.

article-image

Notably, just five months before the scandal, Kristen and Andrew had purchased a $2.2 million, two-story, four-bedroom New Englander-style home near the Atlantic coast.

