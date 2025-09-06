'Reviewed Cooperation, Discussed Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi After Telephonic Talk With President Macron

PM Modi and French President Emmnuel Macron | Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues concerning bilateral ties as well as global developments.

In a post on X, PM Modi described the interaction as a “very good conversation,” noting that both sides positively assessed the progress made in their cooperation across various areas, including defence, trade, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The leaders also exchanged views on key international and regional matters. According to the Prime Minister, special focus was laid on efforts to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He also mention that the India–France Strategic Partnership, which recently marked its 25th anniversary, continues to play an important role in promoting global peace, stability, and multilateral cooperation.

The Ongoing Russian-Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday issued a sharp warning to Western leaders, saying any deployment of their forces in Ukraine would be treated as a direct threat and they will be "legitimate target" for Russian troops, the New York Times reported.

"If some troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for destruction," Putin told an economic forum in Vladivostok, as per Deutsche Welle (DW).

He added that foreign soldiers would serve no purpose if peace arrangements were already in place. "If decisions are reached that lead to peace, to long-term peace, then I simply do not see any sense in their presence on the territory of Ukraine, full stop," Putin said.

With Inputs from ANI