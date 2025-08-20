 'Life Throws You Lemons &...': Chris Martin To Keep Coldplay's Kiss Cam Despite Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Secret Affair Scandal
Coldplay’s Chris Martin unknowingly exposed an affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot during a concert when the kiss cam caught them getting cosy. Despite the scandal, Chris remained unfazed, telling fans at the band's Music of the Spheres tour in England, "Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade… we are going to keep doing it."

Coldplay's Chris Martin unknowingly exposed the secret affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, both married to other people, a few months ago during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium near Boston. A video from the concert showed the duo getting cosy; moments after the camera panned to them, Andy ducked down, visibly mortified, as the two tried to hide their faces, but it was already too late.

Despite the shocking exposure, Chris remains unfazed, revealing that the kiss cam at Coldplay's concerts will stay. On Monday, during the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour stop at Craven Park in Kingston upon Hull, England, Chris playfully referenced the recent Jumbotron mishap that unexpectedly exposed the alleged cheating scandal between Byron and Cabot.

Chris was heard telling the crowd, "We’ve been doing [the Jumbotron] a long time, and it is only recently that it became a…yeah."

He added, “Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”

Further, a concert attendee shared that they had also been present at the Coldplay show in Massachusetts, where the Jumbotron incident occurred, and Chris expressed gratitude to them for returning to another concert despite the controversy.

Chris said, "Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle,” he added, referring to when Byron and Cabot were spotted getting cosyon the kiss cam.

After the kiss cam controversy, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned. Later, Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, was hired as Astronomer’s new 'temporary spokesperson.'

