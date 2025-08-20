Emotional Video Of Arjun Kapoor Talking About Mother's Death Goes Viral As He Turns Off Instagram Comments After Getting Brutally Trolled

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is once again getting brutally trolled on the internet and it all started after a video of his blank stare from the 2017 Half Girlfriend press meet, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, went viral. The clip has fans flooding his Instagram with GIFs and memes, forcing him to turn off his Instagram comments.

Arjun was also trolled in the past because of a series of his flop films. Amid this, an old video of Arjun has resurfaced in which he is seen getting emotional while talking about his mother.

A video from his interview with Raj Shamani has been doing the rounds on the internet in which he says that losing a parent can change one's life forever. He stated how God and his parents have given him a privileged life and he respects that; however, no luxury in the world can ever replace the void that he has in life.

During the interview, he also confessed that certain things came to him easily, but his life is not without trauma.

"Contextualise my life a bit…You can go home, maa ki god mein sar rakhke so sakte ho. I can never do that, main apni maa ki god mein sar rakhke nahi so sakta…I have a few things that God has given me…but I don’t have what you have. Should I envy you? Should I have negativity towards you for having a mother? You have something that I don’t have any will ever have again. How much ever I pray for it, she’ll never be with me again," Arjun said.

Clips of the actor's interview have gone viral. Sharing it on X, a user wrote, "He may be a failed actor, he may be an egoistic nepokid, but at the end of the day he is still a human. the one doing social media trolling doesn’t realise to what extent it can affect someone. We should now stop chasing him."

Another commented, "Jitna iski trolling hui hai utni to tony kakkar aur KRK ki bhi nhi hui."

"Exactly! Criticism alag cheez hai, lekin character assassination aur nonstop trolling insaan ko mentally break kar deti hai," wrote another user.

Another person wrote, "Him and also Abhishek Bachchan. Don't know why people troll them unnecessarily."

About Arjun's viral meme

At the 2017 Half Girlfriend press meet, Arjun was asked about filming in Bihari and first gave a thoughtful reply about the warmth he felt from the locals. A journalist then responded with "Kya baat hai!" which caught Arjun’s attention. He gave a straight, seemingly blank stare, scanning the journalist up and down before asking, "Tune bola, kya baat hai?"

When the journalist nervously admitted he was scared, Arjun laughed and said, "I did not even say anything."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, a romantic comedy starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh, where he played the role of Ankur Chaddha.

Last year, Arjun was praised for his portrayal as Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.