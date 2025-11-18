Here's How THIS Hyderabad Man, Lone Survivor Of Saudi Arabia Bus Explosion That Killed 45 Pilgrims, Escaped Death | x

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old Hyderabad resident, Mohammad Abdul Shoaib, is the only survivor of the devastating bus crash in Saudi Arabia that killed 45 Indian pilgrims travelling from Mecca to Medina on Monday, November 17.

Shoaib managed to jump out of a window moments before the bus caught fire after colliding with a diesel tanker. He is currently in the ICU of a hospital in Madinah.

How Shoaib escaped the burning bus

According to accounts shared by relatives, Shoaib had moved to a seat near the driver and was speaking with him when the collision occurred. Both men managed to leap out of the window seconds before the vehicle went up in flames. The intensity of the fire left no chance for the 45 other passengers to escape.

“We got a call from Shoaib at around 5:30 am, stating that he managed to escape from the tragedy, while all the others were caught in flames,” his relative Mohammed Tehseen told Hindustan Times. Shoaib sustained injuries while jumping out and was taken to a German Hospital in Madinah, where he remains in critical condition.

Shoaib had travelled on the Umrah pilgrimage with his parents, Abdul Khadeer and Ghousiya Begum, his grandfather Mohammad Moulana and three members of his uncle’s family. All of them died in the fire. After the accident, Shoaib reportedly informed acquaintances in Mecca about the loss of his entire family.

Telangana government response and support for families

Officials said 45 pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana were among those killed. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his shock over the tragedy and said Indian missions in Riyadh and Jeddah were providing full support to affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed condolences and assured assistance.

The Telangana Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of five lakh rupees for the families of the victims. The state cabinet has decided to send a delegation to Saudi Arabia, led by Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin, along with an AIMIM MLA and a senior minority affairs official. The government will also support two relatives of each victim to travel to Saudi Arabia for necessary formalities.