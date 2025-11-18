Bihar: Nishant Kumar Hugs Father, CM Nitish Kumar, After NDA Win In 2025 State Assembly Elections; Photograph Goes Viral | IANS

Patna: Following the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, a heart-warming photograph of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar embracing his son Nishant has gone viral - bringing an emotional pause to an otherwise intense political season.

At a time when politics is often associated with sharp rhetoric and relentless power struggles, this rare moment between father and son has offered Bihar a refreshing glimpse of warmth, pride, and genuine human connection.

In the photograph, Nishant is seen hugging his father with visible pride and affection, while Nitish Kumar responds with an equally heartfelt smile.

The image captures not just celebration, but the emotional weight of a hard-fought and historic victory.

The Assembly election results announced on November 14 have reshaped Bihar's political landscape.

The NDA secured 202 seats, a landslide that stunned the opposition and once again placed the alliance firmly in control of the state.

The biggest surprise of the election was the phenomenal resurgence of the JD(U), which had won just 43 seats in 2020, rose to 85 seats this time - an extraordinary comeback.

This performance has widely been attributed to JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar's strategic leadership, the party's organisational strength, and an acute understanding of ground realities.

Nishant's embrace, thus, symbolises not just a son's pride, but acknowledgement of the resolve and resilience that fuelled this victory.

Among the NDA constituent parties, BJP won 89 seats (the largest party), JD(U) 85 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19 seats, RLM four seats, and HAM(S) five seats.

With the results settled, the process of forming the new government is now in full swing, with intense discussions taking place from Patna to Delhi.

Yet, amid all the political strategies, numbers, and negotiations, it is the picture of Nitish Kumar and Nishant that has emerged as the most touching image of this election cycle.

It serves as a reminder that behind every political battle lies a family's journey - full of effort, sacrifices, setbacks, and triumphs.

