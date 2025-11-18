Delhi Blast Case: First Photo Of Co-Accused Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza Surfaces

Dr Shaheen, Muzammil Buying Brezza | X/@sharmajasmine01

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Delhi blast case, a new image showing co-accused Shaheen Shahid and Muzammil Shakeel buying a Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Notably, the Brezza was among the thirty-two cars allegedly being prepared to carry explosive materials or deliver bombs. The car was later recovered by agencies from Al Falah University. Agencies have recovered total three cars till now.

The photograph shows, Shaheen Shahid, one of the key accused in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, buying the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The image is going viral on social media.

According to the investigation, the CNG vehicle was bought on 25 September through an all-cash transaction.

The picture shows Shahid posing for picture with Muzammil, the 28-year-old doctor from Pulwama. The Brezza was registered under the name of Shaheen.

Dr Shaheen, Muzammul | X/@sharmajasmine01

Thirty-two cars, including the Hyundai i20 that exploded near Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people, were meant to be part of a serial 'revenge' attack targeting multiple locations on December 6. Reports claim that six of these targets would have been in Delhi. For the unversed, Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya was demolished on December 6.

Meanwhile, a new video of the suicide bomber of the Delhi car blast, Dr Muhammad Umar Nabi, surfaced online on Tuesday. In the video, Dr Nabi was talking about suicide bombing, He said that the concept of suicide bombing was "misunderstood". Dr Nabi called the suicide bombing as "martyrdom operation" in Islam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The powerful explosion that killed 15 people was carried out by Dr Nabi at 6:52 pm on Monday outside the Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1, when he detonated his explosive-laden Hyundai i20 car. DNA tests reportedly confirmed that Dr Nabi drove the car that exploded near the Red Fort. Media reports claimed that Dr Nabi's DNA sample matched the DNA of his mother.