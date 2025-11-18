'White Collar' Terror Ring: ED Raids 25 Premises Linked To Al-Falah Varsity In Delhi, NCR

Al-Falah University | ANI

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at around 25 premises linked to the Al-Falah University in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

Located in Haryana’s Faridabad district, Al-Falah University has emerged as a focal point in the November 10 blast near Red Fort, Delhi, which killed 14 people and left over 21 grievously injured.

According to reports, the ED raids which began around 5.30 am, were conducted at various locations linked with the terror-tainted varsity named above including the varsity headquarter at Delhi’s Okhla area and the varsity complex at village Dhauj in Faridabad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The investigators suspect alleged financial irregularities, use of shell companies and money laundering and are set to grill the Al-Falah Trust-related entities and the key personnel overseeing finances.

According to ED sources, nine shell companies linked to the varsity have allegedly been found to be registered at a single address, having a common mobile number and email-ID and inconsistent filings of EPFO/ESIC, overlapping directors/signatories and poor KYC trails.

The instances of minimal salary disbursal through banking channels and absence of human resources (HR) records have also been reportedly found to be missing.

It may also be recalled that the investigation agencies have already slapped notices for discrepancies, noticed prima facie, in claims made regarding UGC and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) recognition.

The said varsity had employed Dr Umar-un-Nabi, the accused bomber in the Delhi blast, along with other individuals linked to the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)-connected ``white collar’’ terror module

Read Also Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Anmol Bishnoi To Be Brought To India Soon

The investigators suspected that the planning of the high-intensity blast near Red Fort in Delhi was carried out on Al-Falah varsity.

The J & K and Haryana police in coordination with Central agencies arrested eight persons including two doctors linked with Al-Falah varsity and recovered 2,900 kg of improvised explosive devices material and arms and ammunition on November 10 last. It had also seized 360 kg ammonium nitrate from Dr Muzammil Shakil, an MBBS doctor and a teacher at Al-Falah Medical College on November 9 night.