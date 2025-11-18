RSS Keeps Pressure On Priyank Kharge As Karnataka High Court Admits Petition Against Cabinet’s Case Withdrawal

Priyank Kharge | File Pic

Bengaluru: After a successful first round, where RSS managed to stage a flag march at Chitthapur, home constituency of IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge through Karnataka High Court intervention, the RSS seems to have decided to keep Kharge Jr engaged.

This time, an advocate has challenged the Karnataka Cabinet decision to withdraw a case filed by Chitthapur police in 2019 and the Karnataka High Court has admitted the petition.

The case was pertaining to the police stopping a truck illegally transporting cattle and seizing the truck. However, a group of people attacked the police station itself and pelted stones on the police station. Along with illegal transportation of cattle, the police also filed arson and vandalising cases against over 100 persons. The police also filed a charge sheet in the court and the hearing had almost reached the final stages.

However, soon after the Congress government came to power, the government started withdrawing many cases filed during the previous BJP government. Recently, at the behest of Priyank Kharge, the cabinet withdrew the Chitthapur case also.

An advocate Girish Bharadwaj filed a petition in the Kalaburgi bench of the Karnataka High Court, challenging the cabinet decision itself. The High Court, which stayed the cabinet decision, issued notice to the government and posted further hearing of the case to Dec 4.