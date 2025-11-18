Punjab: Oppn Tears Into AAP Govt Over Targeted Killings

Oppn Tears Into AAP Govt Over Targeted Killings |

Chandigarh: The opposition parties in Punjab namely, Congress and BJP, on Tuesday tore into ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Raising concern over the killings in the state, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the AAP government had completely abdicated its authority and the criminals and gangsters were killing people with audacious impunity.

“While the AAP government is counting its days, we are counting our dead”, Warring said in a statement while referring to the recent killings in Punjab by gangsters. He said, just two days ago, the son of a trader was shot dead in Ferozepur and the next day another trader was killed in Amritsar for ransom.

Referring to the life threats issued to senior party leader and MP Sukhjinder Singh Ranhawa, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and a famous singer, the PCC president said while the gangsters were getting bold and audacious with every passing day, the government appears to have gone into hiding.

AAP HAS COMPLETELY FAILED: JAKHAR

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar said that targeted killings are taking place in the state with the clear intent to destroy Punjab’s communal harmony, while the AAP government has completely failed to discharge its responsibility.

Speaking to newspersons after visiting the family of Naveen Arora, son of RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, who was recently shot dead, Jakhar said that on one hand gangsters are continuously targeting people, and now, with the aim of shattering the state’s communal fabric, the son of an RSS leader has been gunned down in broad daylight.

He pointed out that the murders of RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja earlier, then Vikas Bagga, and now Naveen Arora have all been carried out in a similar pattern, which indicates a larger conspiracy aimed at spoiling Punjab’s communal harmony.