Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Notification For 6,110 Posts Out; Registration Window Open On November 19

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 | sswcd.punjab.gov.in

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Directorate of Social Security, Women, and Child Development (SSWCD), Punjab, has issued the official notification for Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025. Candidates can submit the form on the official website of SSWCD at sswcd.punjab.gov.in. Female candidates can also apply for these positions. The online application period will begin on November 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM and end on December 10, 2025, at 11:59 PM.

Note: No offline applications will be accepted.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 6110 openings have been announced, including 1316 Anganwadi Workers (AWW) and 4794 Anganwadi Helpers (AWH) across all Punjab districts.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will include applicant review, merit list preparation based on academic performance, interviews, document verification, and final selection. The merit list will be determined by a weighted average of educational and interview scores.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee differs according to the candidate’s category and the post they are applying for. For the Anganwadi Worker (AWW) post, the fee is ₹500 for General candidates and ₹250 for SC, BC, Widow, Divorcee, and PwD applicants. For the Anganwadi Helper (AWH) post, General candidates must pay ₹300, while those belonging to SC, BC, Widow, Divorcee, and PwD categories are required to pay ₹150.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Age limit: The age limit for AWW is 21 to 37 years, while AWH is 18 to 37 years. Age will be estimated using the latest date of the online application, plus any applicable relaxations based on Punjab Government laws.

b. Education qualification: Candidates for AWW must have a graduation degree and have studied Punjabi in grade 10. AWH aspirants must have completed 12th grade with Punjabi in the 10th.

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Applicants are required to submit valid residential proof such as a domicile certificate, voter ID with an updated voter list entry, or an Aadhaar card that is at least six months old. Married women may also provide their husband’s documents when applicable. Applications submitted without valid residence proof will be rejected.