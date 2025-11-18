 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Anmol Bishnoi To Be Brought To India Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBaba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Anmol Bishnoi To Be Brought To India Soon

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Anmol Bishnoi To Be Brought To India Soon

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in India for multiple violent offences, including the October 2024 killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and the May 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is also accused in the April 2024 incident in which shots were fired outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, the prime accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique last year, is set to be brought to India soon, as his deportation process has been completed, according to media reports. According to an Indian Express report, the formalities for deporting Anmol from the US to India have been completed.

Anmol has several cases registered against him in multiple states. It is up to the Centre to decide which agency will take his custody first. He is expected to land in Delhi anytime soon.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in India for multiple violent offences, including the October 2024 killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui and the May 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is also accused in the April 2024 incident in which shots were fired outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence.

Read Also
Bombay High Court Directs Police To File Affidavits In Baba Siddique Murder Case
article-image

He was taken into custody by US authorities in November last year for illegally entering the United States.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch

Soon after his arrest, India initiated extradition proceedings, following a non-bailable warrant issued by a Maharashtra court and a Red Corner Notice from Interpol.

The younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gained further attention last year when he was placed on the National Investigation Agency’s Most Wanted List, with a reward of Rs 10 lakh announced for his capture.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Pushes For Anmol Bishnoi’s Extradition From U.S.
article-image

He faces 18 criminal cases, including one alleging he supplied weapons and logistical support to the assailants who killed Moosewala. Goldy Brar, another member of the Bishnoi gang, initially claimed responsibility for the killing, later saying it was carried out to avenge a rival politician’s death.

Baba Siddiqui, a former Maharashtra minister and three-time MLA, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside his son’s office. Investigators say Anmol was also in contact with the shooters involved in that attack.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Anmol Bishnoi To Be Brought To India Soon

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Anmol Bishnoi To Be Brought To India Soon

'Jab Kidney Dene Ka Time Aaya Toh Beta Bhaag Gaya': Rohini Yadav Drops Explosive Video Confronting...

'Jab Kidney Dene Ka Time Aaya Toh Beta Bhaag Gaya': Rohini Yadav Drops Explosive Video Confronting...

ChatGPT Down For Several Users Worldwide Due To Cloudflare Outage

ChatGPT Down For Several Users Worldwide Due To Cloudflare Outage

X Global Outage: Elon Musk's Micro-Blogging Website Goes Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare...

X Global Outage: Elon Musk's Micro-Blogging Website Goes Down For Several Users Due To Cloudflare...

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches KEO, AI-Ready Personal Computer Priced At ₹18,999

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Launches KEO, AI-Ready Personal Computer Priced At ₹18,999