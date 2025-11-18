 Milk Seller Robbed Of ₹15,000 In Broad Daylight As Crowd Watches Silently In Rishikesh
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Representational Image

Rishikesh, often described as the serene gateway to Devbhoomi, witnessed a disturbing incident on Tuesday that has raised serious questions about public safety and civic responsibility. A milk-seller from the Van Gujjar community was robbed of Rs 15,000 in cash in broad daylight on Avdhoot Ashram Road, a busy stretch of the city.

According to the victim, the four assailants, working in pairs, intercepted him as he was returning after selling milk and collecting his monthly earnings. Despite being surrounded by passersby and shopkeepers, no one stepped forward to help. The man repeatedly screamed for assistance, but the crowd merely watched, some even recording videos on their phones. The robbers took advantage of the public apathy, snatched the bag of cash and fled easily.

The victim questioned the absence of humanity, saying that if one is unsafe in daylight amid a crowd, the situation at night becomes even more alarming. Local residents revealed that Avdhoot Ashram Road has become a weak spot for policing, with patrols limited mainly to market areas.

The Van Gujjar community and milk-sellers’ associations have demanded swift arrests and strict action under stringent laws, along with improved foot patrols and a public awareness campaign urging citizens not to remain silent spectators during crimes.

