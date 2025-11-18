BJP Slams Congress MP Imran Masood For “Defending Terrorists” After Red Fort Car Bomb Blast

Congress MP Imran Masood | X @ANI

A major political row has erupted over the November 14 car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort after Congress MP Imran Masood described the arrested suspects as “misguided youth” rather than terrorists.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack, accusing Masood and several opposition leaders of shielding terrorists for vote-bank politics. “While a video shows the mastermind justifying the suicide bombing, Congress MP Imran Masood is acting like a clever doctor of terror, calling them ‘misguided youth’,” Poonawalla said.

He claimed an entire ecosystem, including Mehbooba Mufti, Hussain Dalwai, Abu Azmi, and Anuma Acharya, has reactivated its “Save the Terrorist Gang” in the name of appeasement, adding that “Congress’s hand has always been with terrorists, and today the INDI alliance’s hand is with terrorists too.”

Responding to the controversy, Masood clarified that the actions of the accused have “nothing to do with Islam.” He strongly condemned suicide bombings, stating Islam forbids them and teaches love for the country. “These misguided individuals cannot represent Islam’s image,” he said.

Investigations have intensified after DNA evidence confirmed that the i20 car used in the blast was driven by prime suspect Umar. The explosion occurred hours after Haryana Police seized 2,900 kg of explosives in Faridabad and arrested three doctors linked to the module. Preliminary probes indicate the terror cell was active across Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.