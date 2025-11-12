Red Fort Car Blast: Delhi Airport’s T3 Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Mail

Delhi Airport’s T3 Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Mail | Representational Image

Delhi: A bomb threat was reported at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 at around 4 p.m. on November 12. According to report, the fire department later confirmed it was a hoax. After the threat was received, precautionary checks were conducted at all locations.

A bomb threat was reported at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 around 4 p.m., prompting an immediate security check. The fire department later confirmed it was a hoax: DFS



According to Delhi Police, the threat email was received on IndiGo’s grievance portal and mentioned airports in… pic.twitter.com/TN7bgaPKxX — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2025

Delhi Police on Threat Email

According to the Delhi Police, the threat email was received on IndiGo’s grievance portal and mentioned airports in Delhi, Chennai, and Goa, as reported by IANS.

This hoax threat mail comes amid the time when Delhi is grappling the horrific blast that took place in a Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near Red Fort metro station on November 10. The blast led to death of 12 people while 20 were left injured, gutting several vehicles.

In another similar threat case on the same day, an Air India Express flight from Mumbai to Varanasi received bomb threat. The incident occured on an Air India Express flight IX 1023 which departs from Mumbai at 1.30 PM and reaches Varanasi at 3:50 PM. Reports added that the flight made an emergency landing at Varanasi Airport and all 176 passengers were evacuated safely.

Delhi Car Blast Case Update

(More Details Awaited)