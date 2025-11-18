 Uttar Pradesh News: NGT Fines Sonbhadra DM ₹10,000 For Delay In Illegal Mining Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: NGT Fines Sonbhadra DM ₹10,000 For Delay In Illegal Mining Report

Uttar Pradesh News: NGT Fines Sonbhadra DM ₹10,000 For Delay In Illegal Mining Report

The tribunal had, in April 2025, formed a joint committee to probe complaints of illegal mining and appointed the District Magistrate as the nodal officer. The panel included representatives from the Ministry of Environment’s Lucknow regional office, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
National Green Tribunal |

Lucknow: The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Sonbhadra District Magistrate B. N. Singh for failing to submit on time a report on alleged illegal and midstream mining in the district. The penalty was issued by a bench led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava with expert member A. Senthil Vel in an order dated November 13.

The tribunal had, in April 2025, formed a joint committee to probe complaints of illegal mining and appointed the District Magistrate as the nodal officer. The panel included representatives from the Ministry of Environment’s Lucknow regional office, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. It was asked to inspect the site, assess the extent of illegal mining, examine allegations of midstream mining, and verify whether the necessary environmental clearances were in place. The report was to be submitted by June 23.

During the latest hearing, the tribunal noted that the inspection was carried out only on June 30, more than two months after the original order. Despite the deadline being extended by four weeks in August, the report was not submitted until November 13, the very day the matter came up again for hearing. The tribunal recorded its displeasure, stating that the delay showed a lack of prompt compliance and had pushed back the progress of the case.

Read Also
Birsa Munda Jayanti 2025: 'No Eligible Tribal Family Will Be Left Out Of Govt Welfare Schemes,' Says...
article-image

Taking a stern view, the bench directed the District Magistrate to deposit ₹10,000 with the NGT Bar Association for upgrading its library and facilities. The tribunal said timely action was essential to ensure accountability in cases of environmental violations and highlighted the need for strict monitoring of mining activity in Sonbhadra.

FPJ Shorts
Ranji Trophy: Shams Mulani Heaps Praise On Aman Khan's Batting
Ranji Trophy: Shams Mulani Heaps Praise On Aman Khan's Batting
Ranji Trophy: Puducherry Still Trail By 267 Runs As They Look To Avoid An Innings Defeat Against Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Puducherry Still Trail By 267 Runs As They Look To Avoid An Innings Defeat Against Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Seeks Leopard Reclassification As State Declares Attacks A 'Disaster'
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Seeks Leopard Reclassification As State Declares Attacks A 'Disaster'
Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check Timings
Mumbai Airport To Shut Both Runways For 6 Hours On This Date For Post-Monsoon Maintenance – Check Timings

The matter will be heard next on January 28, 2026.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Slams Congress MP Imran Masood For “Defending Terrorists” After Red Fort Car Bomb Blast

BJP Slams Congress MP Imran Masood For “Defending Terrorists” After Red Fort Car Bomb Blast

Milk Seller Robbed Of ₹15,000 In Broad Daylight As Crowd Watches Silently In Rishikesh

Milk Seller Robbed Of ₹15,000 In Broad Daylight As Crowd Watches Silently In Rishikesh

Uttar Pradesh News: NGT Fines Sonbhadra DM ₹10,000 For Delay In Illegal Mining Report

Uttar Pradesh News: NGT Fines Sonbhadra DM ₹10,000 For Delay In Illegal Mining Report

Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Ceremony As PM Modi To Unfurl Saffron Flag At Ram Temple On November 25

Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Ceremony As PM Modi To Unfurl Saffron Flag At Ram Temple On November 25

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Anmol Bishnoi To Be Brought To India Soon

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Anmol Bishnoi To Be Brought To India Soon