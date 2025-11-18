Uttar Pradesh News: NGT Fines Sonbhadra DM ₹10,000 For Delay In Illegal Mining Report

National Green Tribunal |

Lucknow: The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Sonbhadra District Magistrate B. N. Singh for failing to submit on time a report on alleged illegal and midstream mining in the district. The penalty was issued by a bench led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava with expert member A. Senthil Vel in an order dated November 13.

The tribunal had, in April 2025, formed a joint committee to probe complaints of illegal mining and appointed the District Magistrate as the nodal officer. The panel included representatives from the Ministry of Environment’s Lucknow regional office, the Central Pollution Control Board, and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board. It was asked to inspect the site, assess the extent of illegal mining, examine allegations of midstream mining, and verify whether the necessary environmental clearances were in place. The report was to be submitted by June 23.

During the latest hearing, the tribunal noted that the inspection was carried out only on June 30, more than two months after the original order. Despite the deadline being extended by four weeks in August, the report was not submitted until November 13, the very day the matter came up again for hearing. The tribunal recorded its displeasure, stating that the delay showed a lack of prompt compliance and had pushed back the progress of the case.

Taking a stern view, the bench directed the District Magistrate to deposit ₹10,000 with the NGT Bar Association for upgrading its library and facilities. The tribunal said timely action was essential to ensure accountability in cases of environmental violations and highlighted the need for strict monitoring of mining activity in Sonbhadra.

The matter will be heard next on January 28, 2026.